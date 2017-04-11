Featured Events

Get your church involved in the 3rd annual "The Big Give Ottawa" and partner with churches from around the city to extravagantly bless your neighbourhood through a unified day of radical giving where everything is free!!





WHEN: Saturday, June 3rd, 2017

WHERE: Your church!

The dream of “The Big Give” is to have 150+ churches in Ottawa / Gatineau, surrounding areas and across Canada giving away anything and everything FREE in their parking lots or facilities on the same day. A massive free garage sale, free haircuts, free food, free groceries, free manicures, free oil changes, free entertainment, free clothing, free delivery, the list goes on and the good news is that you can choose at each location just how your day of giving can look.

Mark your calendars and tell everyone you know, especially the leader of your church in Ottawa.



For more information or to become involved in The Big Give Ottawa, visit thebiggive.ca.