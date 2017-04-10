Featured Events

On Thursday, May 11th, 2017 join thousands of Canadians to walk, sing and pray in downtown Ottawa for an end to abortion in Canada.

CHRI’s Dianne Van der Putten will be “Out & About” with Arnprior Chrysler.

Visit marchforlife.ca for complete details.

WHEN: Thursday, May 11th, 2017 @ 12:30pm

WHERE: Parliament Hill, Ottawa

2017 THEME: Life — we stand on guard for thee.

MORE INFO:

This year is the 20th annual National March For Life in Ottawa. Pro-lifers will gather in the nation's capital to demand that our laws once again uphold the right to life which is inherent to every human being, as they once did. It is the largest annual protest on Parliament Hill, and a sign that ending abortion is the civil rights movement of our day.

The annual National March For Life is organized by Campaign Life Coalition, the political arm of the pro-life movement. The event is a forum for pro-life Canadians to demand social justice for the more than 100,000 children who are killed in their mother's womb each year across Canada. Abortion is fully funded by taxpayers for any reason or no reason at all, right up to the moment of birth.

The National March For Life began in 1998 with a mere 700 pro-lifers in attendance. At first, there was no support for the March from Church leaders, but as the event grew, they started coming. Every year the event has grown dramatically. In 2015, a record-smashing 25,000 were in attendance. It is a very young pro-life crowd, with 80% of the marcher under the age of 25.

Each year, we arrange for numerous pro-life Members of Parliament, Senators, activists and religious leaders to give speeches from the steps of Parliament Hill in defense of the right to life.

Afterwards, the throng of pro-life Canadians begin a procession through the streets of Ottawa. They are led by police who keep the March route safe and clear. When the March ends, people re-assemble on the lawn of Parliament Hill and listen to moving post-abortion testimonies by the Silent No More Awareness Campaign.

Click here for a detailed schedule of March For Life Events, including the Rose Dinner & Youth Banquet.

Visit marchforlife.ca for more information, schedule of events, speakers, & transportation.