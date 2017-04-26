Concerts
The Perfect Canadian Concert Pairing
- Published: Wednesday, 26 April 2017 00:00
Tickets available online here.
JUNO-Winner Dan Bremnes and Dove Award Nominee Love & The Outcome, with a combined 13 GMA Canada Covenant Awards, are teaming-up for a Canadian worship tour.
A family-friendly night of worship, presented by The Gideons International in Canada.
WHEN: Sunday, May 21st @ 7:00pm (Doors at 6:00pm)
WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd, Nepean) MAP
COST: Regular $15 + tax & fees (until May 4th), VIP $45 + tax & fees (includes front row, pre-show meet & greet, signed tour poster. Limited to 50 people). Available online here.