20th Anniversary Event with The City Harmonic
WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th @ 7:00pm
WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd) MAP
COST: Tickets are only $20 all inclusive Available online here.
Featuring songwriter and Worship Leader at C4 Church in Ajax, Ontario Brooke Nicholls.
EXTRA: After 8 years, multiple GMA Covenant Awards and a JUNO Award winner The City Harmonic has decided to part ways. Read the full story here.
This is their farewell tour.