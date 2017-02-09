Concerts

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25th @ 7:00pm

WHERE: Cedarview Alliance Church (2784 Cedarview Rd) MAP

COST: Tickets are only $20 all inclusive Available online here.

Featuring songwriter and Worship Leader at C4 Church in Ajax, Ontario Brooke Nicholls.

EXTRA: After 8 years, multiple GMA Covenant Awards and a JUNO Award winner The City Harmonic has decided to part ways. Read the full story here.

This is their farewell tour.