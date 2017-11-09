On Remembrance Day, November 11th, take time to think of all who served during war, armed conflict and peace; past and present.

Give thanks to God for all those who served and sacrificed so that we can have religous and other freedoms here in Canada.

Read more for a list of parades and ceremonies in Ottawa and surrounding communities.

*Note there will be traffic impacts in various communities.

(Click here for schedule changes, what's open/closed in Ottawa on Remembrance Day)

• National War Memorial – 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion, Dominion Command. The following street closures will be in effect:

Rideau/Wellington Street between Sussex/Colonel By Drive and Bank Street, Queen Street between O’Connor Street and Elgin Street, Elgin Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street, Metcalfe Street between Wellington Street and Albert Street, and O’Connor Street between Wellington Street and Queen Street.

Temporary street closures prior to and following the ceremony at the National War Memorial in effect:

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas Street and Elgin Street, Elgin Street between Laurier Avenue and Albert Street, Colonel By Drive between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue, MacKenzie Avenue extension between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue, Daly Avenue between Colonel By Drive and Nicholas Street, Nicholas Street (southbound) between Daly Avenue and Laurier Avenue, and Elgin Street between Albert Street and Slater Street.



• Bells Corners – 10:30 to 12:30 a.m., Royal Canadian Legion (Bells Corners Branch 593), Centrepointe Drive between Constellation Drive and Chrysalis Way (formerly Epsilon Way).

• Eastview/Vanier – 1:30 to 3 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion (Eastview Branch 462), north on Cyr Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion (294 Cyr Avenue) and Montreal Road, east on Montreal Road between Cyr Avenue and Hannah Street, and north on Hannah Street between Montreal Road and Marier Avenue, and to the Vanier Cenotaph for the ceremonial service. Following the service, the parade participants will return to the Royal Canadian Legion going south on Hannah Street between Marier Avenue and Montreal Road, south on Cody Avenue between Montreal Road and Jeanne Mance Street, west on Jeanne Mance Street between Cody Avenue and Savard Avenue, and north on Savard Avenue between Jeanne Mance Street and Racine Robert Funeral Home.

• Kanata – 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m., Royal Canadian Legion (Kanata Branch 638), east on The Parkway between Earl of March High School (4 Parkway) and Teron Road, south on Teron Road between The Parkway and Colchester Square, Colchester Square, and west on Campeau Drive between Colchester Square and the John Mlacak Centre.

• Manotick/South Carleton – 10:15 a.m. to noon, Royal Canadian Legion (South Carleton Branch 314), east on Beaverwood Road from the Royal Canadian Legion to Manotick Main Street, north on Manotick Main Street from Beaverwood Road to Clapp Lane, east on Clapp Lane from Manotick Main Street, and to the Manotick Cenotaph for the ceremonial service. Then,south on Dickinson Street from the Manotick Cenotaph and Mill Street, west on Mill Street from Dickinson Street and Manotick Main Street, south on Manotick Main Street from Mill Street and Beaverwood Road, west on Beaverwood Road from Manotick Main Street and the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 314)

• Navan – 10:30 a.m. to noon, Colonial Road between Delson Drive and Fairgreen Avenue, and to the Navan Cenotaph for the ceremonial service.

• Orléans – 10:30 to 11 a.m., Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 632), Vimont Court and Taylor Creek Boulevard between Vimont Court and the Royal Canadian Legion at 800 Taylor Creek Boulevard, and to the Orleans Cenotaph for the ceremonial service.

• Osgoode – 10:45 a.m. to noon, Royal Canadian Legion (Osgoode Branch 589), Victoria Street between Eighth Line Road and Louise Street, and to the ceremonial service at the Osgoode Cenotaph in front of the Municipal Building.

• Richmond – 10:45 a.m. to noon, Royal Canadian Legion (Richmond Branch 625), Perth Street between the Richmond Shopping Plaza and the Richmond Memorial Park for the ceremonial service.

• Stittsville – 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion (Stittsville and District Branch 618), north on Stittsville Main Street between the Royal Canadian Legion, (1480 Stittsville Main Street) and Warner-Colpitts Lane, and west on Warner-Colpitts Lane between Stittsville Main Street and the Stittsville Cenotaph for the ceremonial service. The parade participants will return to the Royal Canadian Legion going east on Mulkins Street between the Stittsville Cenotaph and Stittsville Main Street, and south on Stittsville Main Street between Mulkins Street and the Royal Canadian Legion, Stittsville Branch 618.

• Strathcona – 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sunday, November 5, Royal Canadian Legion (Strathcona Branch 595), Main Street between Immaculata High School (140 Main Street) parking lot and St. Paul University (223 Main Street) parking lot for the ceremonial service.

• West Carleton – 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, November 4, Royal Canadian Legion (West Carleton Branch 616), Constance Bay Road between McConnell Lane and Allbirch Road, and Allbirch Road between Constance Bay Road, and to the Royal Canadian Legion for the ceremonial service.

• Westboro – 1:30 to 3 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion (Westboro Branch 480), north on Winston Avenue between the Royal Canadian Legion and Madison Avenue, east on Madison Avenue between Winston Avenue and Churchill Avenue, south on Churchill Avenue between Madison Avenue and Richmond Road, and west on Richmond Road between Churchill Avenue and Broadview Avenue to the Westboro Cenotaph. Wreath laying and ceremonial service at Westboro Cenotaph from 2:30 p.m. The parade participants will return east on Richmond Road between Broadview Avenue and the Royal Canadian Legion (Westboro Branch 480).