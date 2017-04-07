Greg Sykes is a worship leader from St. Catherine's who just released his major label debut "Reverse" (despite having written songs for huge Christian artists for years!)

Greg was raised in a broken home and has struggled with fear and insecurity since childhood. But if you’ve ever met him, you’d never know. He’s a bit more introverted and soft-spoken, but he’s kind, uplifting, and always smiling!

I'll be previewing all 5 songs from his debut EP on CHRI's Weekly Top 20 Countdown, Saturday, April 8th, 2017.

Just The Beginning - Greg Sykes - Song Devotional



2 Corinthians 5:17 (ESV) “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.”



Do you ever feel you've missed your shot or have given up on a dream that you wish you wouldn't have? Perhaps you think you've made one too many mistakes and you're out of chances. Or maybe adversely, you've experienced a great victory or mountaintop achievement and it's left you wondering if life could get any better than this. Is this all there is? I have great news: Today is the first day of the rest of your life. The old has passed and the new is here. It is a brand new day, and the best is yet to come.



Every morning and every moment, offers new mercy, full forgiveness and the opportunity to experience more of God than you understood yesterday. His love is inexhaustible and has no limit. His plans for you are greater than you can imagine and His presence is available every minute of every day!



Whether you're experiencing darkness and failure or joy and success, God has greater things in store, for those who choose to follow Him.



Maybe you've lived through some tough chapters recently. Just like in every good book, the story doesn't end there. Keep going, the ending will be good! There is redemption, hope, and beauty beyond your wildest imagination.

God is always at work, and even if the pages of your story are turning out different than you planned, He is with you in every step and word. He is faithful every chapter, even to the very end.



When you've finished reading this, why not grab a pen and paper and write down your wildest dreams, then commit them to the Author of your story. He is with you now and will be with you tomorrow and He intimately cares about every detail of your story.



You can face today with CONFIDENCE. You can leave your past behind you. This is a brand new day and this is just the beginning of the rest of your life.

By Care Baldwin